US stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as oil pulls back ahead of Fed decision
The three major indices opened the day’s session mixed
- The Nasdaq Composite gained 116.9 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 26,286.306 on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: EPA
THE S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Oct 27) as easing oil prices supported risk appetite ahead of a raft of key corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.1 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 52,277.49 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 22.7 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,699.47, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 116.9 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 26,286.306. REUTERS
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