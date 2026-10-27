US stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as oil pulls back ahead of Fed decision

The three major indices opened the day’s session mixed

The Nasdaq Composite gained 116.9 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 26,286.306 on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: EPA

THE S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Oct 27) as easing oil prices supported risk appetite ahead of a raft of key corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.1 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 52,277.49 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 22.7 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,699.47​, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 116.9 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 26,286.306. REUTERS