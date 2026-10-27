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US stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as oil pulls back ahead of Fed decision

The three major indices opened the day’s session mixed

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 10:21 PM
    • The Nasdaq Composite gained 116.9 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 26,286.306 on Tuesday morning.
    • The Nasdaq Composite gained 116.9 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 26,286.306 on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: EPA

    THE S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday (Oct 27) as easing oil prices supported risk appetite ahead of a raft of key corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision this week.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.1 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 52,277.49 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 22.7 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,699.47​, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 116.9 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 26,286.306. REUTERS

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