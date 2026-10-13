US stocks: S&P 500 opens lower after bank earnings; chips weigh
The three major indices opened mixed on Tuesday
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.4 points, or 0.47 per cent, at the open to 52,092.99. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday (Oct 13) as chip stocks came under selling pressure again, while investors assessed a mixed set of quarterly results, including reports from big US banks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.4 points, or 0.47 per cent, at the open to 52,092.99. The S&P 500 fell 12 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 7,795.27 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.2 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 27,138.729 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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