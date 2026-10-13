US stocks: S&P 500 opens lower after bank earnings; chips weigh

The three major indices opened mixed on Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.4 points, or 0.47 per cent, at the open to 52,092.99. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday (Oct 13) as chip stocks came under selling pressure again, while investors assessed a mixed set of quarterly results, including reports from big US banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.4 points, or 0.47 per cent, at the open to 52,092.99. The S&P 500 fell 12 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 7,795.27​ while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 107.2 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 27,138.729 at the opening bell. REUTERS