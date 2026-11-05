US stocks: Wall Street ends higher after Democrats win Congress; data centre stocks tumble

All three major indices closed higher for the day

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,569.40 points, or 3 per cent, to 53,356.12 on Wednesday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

WALL Street closed sharply higher on Wednesday (Nov 4) as Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victory eased political uncertainty and boosted risk appetite, though data cente shares fell on fears of tighter AI regulation.

Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, scoring wins in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations in a voter backlash against President Donald Trump.

Some large technology stocks rose on expectations that a slower expansion of AI infrastructure will favour them competitively, while smaller companies carrying out aspects of the AI infrastructure buildout fell on fears that a slowdown will strain their finances.

A sharp decline in oil prices, driven by bets that a shift in power will hasten the end of the Iran war, boosted positive sentiment for the broad stock market.

“Stocks are sharply higher today as election clarity reduces uncertainty,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. “The election introduces a degree of gridlock to the economic backdrop and that oftentimes is favorable for equity prices, and we are seeing some of that today.”

AI heavyweights rise, data centre operators fall

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AI stocks were split. Shares of cash-rich AI heavyweights rose, while chipmakers and data center operators fell after Democrats made gains in key data centre states including Texas and Georgia, where public opposition to the industry’s rapid expansion has been growing.

The move reflected expectations that a slowdown in expanding AI infrastructure could ease cash demands on tech companies, while pressuring operators and suppliers whose growth depends on a rapid buildout.

“It’s pretty clear that the AI trade will face some headwinds there ... If you push out the pace or change the pace of the data centre buildout, you begin to change the fundamental trajectory for many of those suppliers,” said Scott Chronert, head of US equity strategy at Citi Research.

Among AI heavyweights, Microsoft rose 6.7 per cent, Amazon.com added 6.1 per cent, Alphabet gained 3.2 per cent and Meta Platforms rose 1.4 per cent.

Shares of data centre operators slumped, with Hut 8 down 23 per cent, IREN off 11 per cent, Core Scientific falling 10 per cent and Applied Digital lower by 6.7 per cent.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index hit a six-month low, dropping 3.1 per cent.

AMD rose 1 per cent after forecasting faster-than-expected 2027 growth as its data centre sales surged.

The AI trade has come under pressure recently as investors grow more concerned over Big Tech’s soaring AI spending. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index confirmed on Monday it was in a technical correction.

The S&P 500 gained 119.7 points, or 1.6 per cent, to end at 7,688.62 points, while the Nasdaq Composite added 364.50 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 25,736.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,569.40 points, or 3 per cent, to 53,356.12.

All but two of the S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with consumer discretionary jumping 4.3 per cent and energy falling 4.8 per cent.

The dollar weakened against most currencies and yields on long-dated Treasuries moved lower.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX, down 3.9 per cent, and Tesla, down 3.3 per cent, were among the laggards. Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Republican candidates, including efforts to keep Republicans in control in Texas, the home state of both companies.

Defense stocks Northrop Grumman, RTX and Lockheed Martin fell as Trump’s US$1.5 trillion defence budget request could now face a tougher road in Congress.

Solar and clean energy stocks rose, as investors bet a Democratic sweep would help keep federal support for clean energy development in place. The Invesco Solar ETF climbed nearly 6 per cent. REUTERS