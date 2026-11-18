The three major indices closed sharply lower for the day

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 848.75 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 50,759.42 on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US stocks extended their tech-driven slide on Tuesday as investors braced for Nvidia’s earnings, expected just after the bell.

Scandal and controversy have surrounded the chip giant in recent days, fuelling worries over the rapid build-out of AI infrastructure and risks associated with the nascent technology.

Those jitters intensified ahead of Anthropic’s mammoth IPO, expected on Wednesday, which is targeted to raise as much as US$1.4 trillion.

All three major US stock indexes closed sharply lower, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notching their first four-day streak of declines since September.

“Every sector in the S&P is down,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. “So clearly, it is a reflection of overall investor nervousness as opposed to being driven by a specific set of stocks, whether they’re AI-related or not.”

“It’s a confluence of all of the events that are there, and it seems to be speculation-driven as opposed to fact-driven,” Pursche added. “It’s not all about Nvidia.”

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Even so, market participants appeared to be satisfied with Nvidia’s results despite sky-high expectations. The company beat analyst estimates, and its shares rose by as much as 3 per cent in extended trading.

The AI trade was already contending with popular opposition to large data centers when tech shares were rocked by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s ouster following revelations of his relationship with an alleged spy. Investors are also impatient to see returns on hyperscalers’ massive expenditures.

The Trump administration’s plans to block imports of Chinese data centre equipment gained momentum in the wake of Huang’s departure, despite opposition from Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and others.

Enthusiasm over artificial intelligence helped send the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index’s year-to-date gain as high as 106 per cent in June, but that fervor has since lost steam. The index’s gains so far this year have shrunk to about 34 per cent,

Economic data released early in the session showed strong underlying retail sales, weakening industrial output and rising import prices, largely driven by spiking petroleum costs. Homebuilder sentiment plunged to its lowest level since April 2012.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 848.75 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 50,759.42, the S&P 500 lost 76.06 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 7,340.53 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 181.37 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 24,328.38.

On the sector level, software and services, airlines and banks were clear underperformers.

Software shares were broadly lower, with Salesforce, Workday Intuit and Adobe dropping between 4.3 per cent and 9.5 per cent.

Microsoft eased 2.3 per cent, while AppLovin dropped 3.9 per cent.

JPMorgan shares dipped 2.4 per cent after the company said insider Bregje de Best would succeed Jeremy Barnum as chief financial officer in early 2027.

Fed hints at aggressive rate hikes

Fed officials are increasingly suggesting that stubborn inflation has made the central bank more open to an aggressive US rate-hike path.

Markets are pricing in a near-certain 95.4 per cent likelihood of a 25-basis-point increase in December, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s October meeting could help illuminate the central bank’s approach to near-term monetary policy.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.76-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 27 new highs and 702 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 1,273 stocks rose and 3,527 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.77-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 5 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 20 new highs and 526 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 18.90 billion shares, compared with the 18.81 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. REUTERS