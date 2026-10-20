US stocks: Wall Street opens lower as AI stocks decline, oil prices rise
All three major indices fell at the open
- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.0 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 26,332.921 on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: EPA
WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday (Oct 20), dragged down by renewed weakness in AI-linked stocks and a rebound in oil prices, while investors braced for major corporate earnings reports this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 51,959.21 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 11.7 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 7,679.01, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.0 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 26,332.921. REUTERS
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services