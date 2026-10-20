US stocks: Wall Street opens lower as AI stocks decline, oil prices rise

All three major indices fell at the open

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.0 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 26,332.921 on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: EPA

WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday (Oct 20), dragged down by renewed weakness in AI-linked stocks and a rebound in oil prices, while investors braced for major corporate earnings reports this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 51,959.21 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 11.7 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 7,679.01​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.0 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 26,332.921. REUTERS