US stocks: Wall Street opens lower as bond yields and oil rebound; Fed minutes in focus

All three major indices fell at the opening

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 325.06 points, or 0.63 per cent, at the open to 51,196.22. PHOTO: REUTERS

WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday (Oct 7) as Treasury yields and oil prices rose again, keeping investors cautious as they awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 325.06 points, or 0.63 per cent, at the open to 51,196.22. The S&P 500 fell 32.60 points, or 0.42 per cent, at the open to 7,786.33, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 155.83 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 27,444.06 at the opening bell. REUTERS