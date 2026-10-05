US stocks: Wall Street opens muted as tech stocks take a breather
The three major indices opened mixed on Monday
- The Nasdaq was up 43.06 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 27,233.93 at the open on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS
WALL Street’s main indexes were muted at the open on Monday (Oct 5), as technology stocks eased from record highs, while investors looked for fresh clues on the monetary policy path with Treasury yields and oil prices still elevated.
The S&P 500 was up 6.06 points, or 0.08, at 7,728.78 after market open, the Nasdaq was up 43.06 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 27,233.93 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 78.27 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 51,098.69 after market open. REUTERS
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