US stocks: Wall Street steady at open as oil jumps ahead of key earnings

The three major indices opened mixed for the day

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 51,746.95. PHOTO: EPA

WALL Street’s main indexes opened muted on Monday (Oct 12) as investors watched oil prices and global events ahead of crucial bank earnings and inflation data due later in the week that are widely expected to influence the central bank’s rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 51,746.95. The S&P 500 rose 4.18 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 7,815.72, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 12.89 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 27,353.28 at the opening bell. REUTERS