WALL Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday (Feb 23) after a stunning rally in the previous session, spurred by upbeat results from AI poster child Nvidia that renewed enthusiasm about artificial intelligence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.86 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 39,127.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.89 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 5,100.92, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 53.18 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 16,094.80 at the opening bell. REUTERS

