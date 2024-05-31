The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

US: Wall St opens slightly higher after inflation rises as expected

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 09:42 PM
Share this article.

WALL Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Friday (May 31), after latest data showed inflation in the world’s largest economy rose largely in line with expectations, fanning hopes for forthcoming rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.8 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 38,140.26. The S&P 500 rose 7.7 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 5,243.21?, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 34.8 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 16,771.896 at the opening bell. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Dow Jones
Nasdaq
S&P 500
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Capital Markets & Currencies

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here