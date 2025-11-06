US: Wall Street opens lower as investors assess corporate earnings, mixed economic data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.9 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 47,255.12. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Nov 6), as investors digested a slate of corporate earnings, while concerns around US tariffs, surging valuations and mixed economic data kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.9 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 47,255.12.

The S&P 500 fell 8.7 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 6,787.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.5 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 23,461.289 at the opening bell. REUTERS