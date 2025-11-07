The Business Times

US: Wall Street set for weekly declines as concerns over economy, tech valuations weigh

    Published Fri, Nov 7, 2025 · 10:40 PM

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday (Nov 7), and were set for sharp weekly declines, as concerns about the economy and towering valuations in the technology sector soured sentiment.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.3 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 46,797.03.

    The S&P 500 fell 24.1 points, or 0.36 per cent, at the open to 6,696.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.1 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 22,892.917 at the opening bell. REUTERS

