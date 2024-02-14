Wall St opens higher after selloff as traders reassess rate bets

Published Wed, Feb 14, 2024 · 10:43 pm
The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.27 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 4,976.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 126.11 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 15,781.71 at the opening bell.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dow Jones

WALL Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Feb 14), recovering from a selloff in the previous session after a hot inflation report clouded the timing for the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate cut this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.92 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 38,372.67.

