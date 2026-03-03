Wall Street falls 2% as Middle East conflict stokes inflation worries

At 09:50 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,083.69 points, or 2.22%, to 47,821.09 PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes fell more than 2 per cent on Tuesday (Mar 3), with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest in over two months, as investors braced for the impact of a widening Middle East conflict on oil prices, inflation and global trade.

Teheran’s threat to attack any vessel attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, combined with production halts by several Middle Eastern oil and gas producers, has driven up global shipping rates and prices of crude and natural gas.

The strait, a critical chokepoint, carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s total oil consumption.

“Investors worry about additional inflation coming down the road. The main concern is that (oil prices) goes to over US$100 a barrel and stays there,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

“Hopefully this will be a quick and decisive war. But there are just a lot of questions, so I wouldn’t go out on a limb.”

Industries such as airlines and travel that are exposed to crude prices were knocked back for a second day. Delta and Royal Caribbean fell about 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

At 09:50 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,083.69 points, or 2.22 per cent, to 47,821.09, the S&P 500 lost 141.91 points, or 2.06 per cent, to 6,739.71 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 483.41 points, or 2.12 per cent, to 22,265.45.

The sell-off was broad and all major sectors on the S&P 500 were trading in the red.

Heavyweight technology stocks fell 1.9 per cent with Nvidia slipping 1.7 per cent, after gaining in the previous session.

The small-caps index slid 3.4 per cent, while Wall Street’s fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index, spiked to a fresh three-month high of 27.30 points.

Meanwhile, alternative asset managers took a hit after a surge in redemption requests hit Blackstone’s flagship credit fund, BCRED.

Blackstone slid 7.7 per cent, while Ares Management and Blue Owl Capital lost 4 per cent each.

Inflation to weigh on Fed thinking

Investors feared that the higher oil prices could fuel inflation and complicate central bank policy decisions already strained by tariff-driven price increases.

The US 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest level in more than a week and investors pushed back expectations for a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve to September from July, according to LSEG-compiled data. Prices of traditional safe-havens such as precious metals slid due to a stronger US dollar. Miners tanked the most among S&P 500 sectors with a 4.2 per cent drop.

Beyond geopolitics, investors are grappling with uncertainty over how disruptive AI models might be for traditional businesses, while also assessing volatility in the private credit market.

MongoDB’s shares plunged 26.3 per cent after the database software company forecast quarterly profit below Street estimates.

Target shares gained 4.4 per cent after new CEO Michael Fiddelke pledged a return to sales growth and issued an upbeat profit outlook, signalling a turnaround at the struggling retailer.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 14.21-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 8.21-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and three new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 14 new highs and 110 new lows.