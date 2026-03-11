Wall Street mixed as investors assess IEA announcement, inflation data 

At 10:20 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 212.58 points, or 0.45%, to 47,493.93. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were mixed on Wednesday (Mar 11) as investors assessed a key inflation report and the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) decision to release an unprecedented amount of crude oil reserves to temper soaring energy prices amid intensifying Middle East tensions.

Energy prices briefly pared gains after the IEA’s 32 member countries agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil and a German official said the US and Japan are expected to be the largest contributors, even as shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is likely to be halted for a while.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told media firm Axios that there is “practically nothing left” to target in Iran and that the war there will end soon.

Expectations of higher petrol costs in anticipation of an escalating war in the Middle East had already started reflecting in consumer prices in February, a Labor Department report showed.

Following the data, investors pushed back expectations for a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve to October from September earlier, according to LSEG-compiled data.

Spiking oil costs along with signs of a softening jobs market are likely to further complicate the central bank’s monetary policymaking.

“There’s a lot of apprehension right now about all the economic data because some investors are thinking it may be signalling an inflection point especially with the surprising job numbers from last week,” said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

“The oil prices have kind of eclipsed any of the standard data that the market would trade on, simply because it’s quite an anomaly right now with the volatility that we’re seeing.”

At 10:20 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 212.58 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 47,493.93, the S&P 500 gained 7.05 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 6,788.53 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 108.60 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 22,805.71.

Seven of the 11 S&P 500 sectors slipped, with consumer staples leading losses with a 1.4 per cent fall, while energy stocks gained 1.2 per cent.

Technology stocks also got a lift after Oracle predicted that the AI data centre boom will power its revenue above estimates well into 2027, sending its shares up 11.4 per cent.

Investors were also monitoring developments in the private credit space.

JPMorgan Chase marked down the value of certain loans held by private-credit groups and is tightening its lending to the sector, a report said.

Ares Management fell 4 per cent and Apollo Global dropped 1.5 per cent.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the CBOE volatility index, see-sawed and was last down 0.42 points at 24.51.

Crude price-sensitive travel stocks such as Delta and cruise liner Carnival were down over 1 per cent each.

Among others, oilfield services firm SLB was marginally lower after saying Middle East tensions would hit its first-quarter results.

Campbell’s fell 8.5 per cent after cutting its annual forecasts and warned of increasing pressure in the second half of the year from the revised US tariffs.

Defense company AeroVironment dropped 5.3 per cent after forecasting 2026 adjusted profit below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.42-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and five new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 52 new lows. REUTERS