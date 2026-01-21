The Business Times

Wall Street opens higher after rout, Trump speech in focus

Summarise
Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 10:56 PM
    • Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.33%.
    • Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.33%. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] US stocks staged a modest recovery on Wednesday (Jan 21) after the sharpest equities sell-off in three months, as investors digested President Donald Trump’s speech at Davos, including a fresh push to acquire Greenland.

    The S&P 500 rose 0.30 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite index added 0.21 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.33 per cent. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More