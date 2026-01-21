Wall Street opens higher after rout, Trump speech in focus

[NEW YORK] US stocks staged a modest recovery on Wednesday (Jan 21) after the sharpest equities sell-off in three months, as investors digested President Donald Trump’s speech at Davos, including a fresh push to acquire Greenland.

The S&P 500 rose 0.30 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite index added 0.21 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.33 per cent. REUTERS