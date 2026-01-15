Wall Street opens higher as chip stocks shine

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.5 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 49,201.1. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes rose at market open on Thursday (Jan 15) after TSMC’s blockbuster quarterly results ignited a rally in chipmakers, while investors parsed earnings from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs that capped big banks’ reporting season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.5 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 49,201.1.

The S&P 500 rose 42.9 points, or 0.62 per cent, at the open to 6,969.46, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 222.2 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 23,693.969 at the opening bell. REUTERS