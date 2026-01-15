The Business Times

Wall Street opens higher as chip stocks shine

Summarise
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.5 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 49,201.1.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.5 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 49,201.1. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Thu, Jan 15, 2026 · 10:42 PM

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes rose at market open on Thursday (Jan 15) after TSMC’s blockbuster quarterly results ignited a rally in chipmakers, while investors parsed earnings from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs that capped big banks’ reporting season.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.5 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 49,201.1.

    The S&P 500 rose 42.9 points, or 0.62 per cent, at the open to 6,969.46, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 222.2 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 23,693.969 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More