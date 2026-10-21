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Wall Street opens higher as SpaceX, Super Micro results lift AI stocks

The three major indices opened higher for the day

Summarise
Published Wed, Oct 21, 2026 · 10:03 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.0 points, or 0.3 per cent, at the open to 52,652.85 on Wednesday.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.0 points, or 0.3 per cent, at the open to 52,652.85 on Wednesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

    WALL Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday (Oct 21) after quarterly results from SpaceX and Super Micro Computer improved appetite for AI stocks, while Netflix slipped after its forecast failed to impress investors.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.0 points, or 0.3 per cent, at the open to 52,652.85. The S&P 500 rose 23.9 points, or 0.31 per cent, at the open to 7,736.43​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 176.9 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 26,601.732 at the opening bell. REUTERS

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