The Business Times

Wall Street opens higher on tariff relief

Summarise
Published Thu, Jan 22, 2026 · 10:42 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.81%.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.81%. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday (Jan 22), inching towards all-time highs, after President Donald Trump dialed back his threat of tariffs on European countries, while fresh data pointed to a resilient US economy.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.81 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.70 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.97 per cent at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More