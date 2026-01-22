Wall Street opens higher on tariff relief

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday (Jan 22), inching towards all-time highs, after President Donald Trump dialed back his threat of tariffs on European countries, while fresh data pointed to a resilient US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.81 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.70 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.97 per cent at the opening bell. REUTERS