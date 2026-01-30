The Business Times

Wall Street opens lower after Trump picks Fed critic Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell

Published Fri, Jan 30, 2026 · 10:51 PM
    • At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.89 points, or 0.32%, to 48,912.80.
    [NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Friday (Jan 30) after US President Donald Trump nominated former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to head the US central bank, as traders mulled over the monetary policy path under the new Fed leadership.

    At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.89 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 48,912.80, the S&P 500 lost 23.24 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 6,945.77 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 107.88 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 23,577.24. REUTERS

    US stocks

