The Business Times
business-time-50

Wall Street opens lower as AI jitters return, oil rises

The three major indices declined at the open

Summarise
Published Thu, Oct 22, 2026 · 10:16 PM
    • The Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 26,308.407 on Thursday.
    • The Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 26,308.407 on Thursday. PHOTO: EPA

    WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Oct 22) as growth stocks came under renewed pressure after earnings from mega-caps Tesla and Meta did little to dispel doubts about AI outlook, while a rebound in oil prices added to market jitters.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.7 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 52,788.41 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 62.6 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 7,694.62​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 26,308.407. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Some of the dishes at Gallery by Chele in Metro Manila.

    Is Manila Asia’s new dining hot spot?

    MBS’ net revenue is down 9.9% year on year at US$1.29 billion.

    MBS adjusted property Ebitda falls 20.6% in Q3 with fewer high-roller visits, weaker hold

    Construction of a 2 GW converter platform for the Netherlands’ national grid operator Tennet at Seatrium’s yard in Admiralty, Singapore.

    World’s largest offshore wind platform by Seatrium consortium on track to be completed by 2028

    OCBC is still the best performing constituent of the STI this year; DBS and UOB are in third and eighth place respectively.

    DBS, OCBC, UOB face rate hike reality check

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More