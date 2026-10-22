Wall Street opens lower as AI jitters return, oil rises

The three major indices declined at the open

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 26,308.407 on Thursday. PHOTO: EPA

WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Oct 22) as growth stocks came under renewed pressure after earnings from mega-caps Tesla and Meta did little to dispel doubts about AI outlook, while a rebound in oil prices added to market jitters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.7 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 52,788.41 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 62.6 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 7,694.62​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 26,308.407. REUTERS