Wall Street opens lower as AI jitters return, oil rises
The three major indices declined at the open
- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 26,308.407 on Thursday. PHOTO: EPA
WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Oct 22) as growth stocks came under renewed pressure after earnings from mega-caps Tesla and Meta did little to dispel doubts about AI outlook, while a rebound in oil prices added to market jitters.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.7 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 52,788.41 at the open. The S&P 500 fell 62.6 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 7,694.62, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 394.5 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 26,308.407. REUTERS
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