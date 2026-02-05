Wall Street opens lower on anxiety over Alphabet’s capex plans

At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324.80 points, or 0.66%, to 49,176.50. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Feb 5) as investors fretted over Alphabet’s spending plans and Qualcomm’s downbeat forecast.

At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324.80 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 49,176.50, the S&P 500 lost 63.21 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 6,819.51 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 314.28 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 22,590.30. REUTERS