Wall Street opens lower on anxiety over Alphabet’s capex plans

Published Thu, Feb 5, 2026 · 10:45 PM
    • At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324.80 points, or 0.66%, to 49,176.50. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (Feb 5) as investors fretted over Alphabet’s spending plans and Qualcomm’s downbeat forecast.

    At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 324.80 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 49,176.50, the S&P 500 lost 63.21 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 6,819.51 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 314.28 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 22,590.30. REUTERS

