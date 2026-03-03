Wall Street opens lower as Middle East conflict fans inflation fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 411.7 points, or 0.84%, at the open to 48,493.11. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened sharply lower on Tuesday (Mar 3) as investors braced for the impact of a widening conflict in the Middle East on inflation and global trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 411.7 points, or 0.84 per cent, at the open to 48,493.11.

The S&P 500 fell 81.4 points, or 1.18 per cent, at the open to 6,800.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 456.5 points, or 2.01 per cent, to 22,292.37 at the opening bell. REUTERS