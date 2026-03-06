Wall Street opens lower as Middle East turmoil, weak jobs report weigh

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 320.2 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 47,634.55. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday (Mar 6) as the conflict raging in the Middle East threatened to fuel inflation through higher energy costs and data showed the economy unexpectedly shed jobs in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 320.2 points, or 0.67 per cent, at the open to 47,634.55.

The S&P 500 fell 61.7 points, or 0.90 per cent, at the open to 6,769.03, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 327.8 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 22,421.172 at the opening bell. REUTERS