Wall Street opens lower as tariff uncertainty hurts risk appetite

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.4 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 49,536.54. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday (Feb 23) as renewed tariff uncertainty unnerved investors after US President Donald Trump announced a new 15 per cent duty following a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his broader levies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.4 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 49,536.54.

The S&P 500 fell 8.3 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 6,901.25, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.1 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 22,840.972 at the opening bell. REUTERS