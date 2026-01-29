The Business Times

Wall Street opens mixed as markets digest Big-Tech AI splurge

Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 10:41 PM
    [NEW YORK] Wall Street opened mixed on Thursday (Jan 29), as investors waded through mega-cap tech results that showcased another surge in AI spending, while the Federal Reserve held rates steady as widely expected.

    At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.50 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 49,075.38, the S&P 500 gained 9.89 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,988.65 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 39.15 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 23,818.30. REUTERS

    US stocks

