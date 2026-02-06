Wall Street rebounds after week-long tech rout, Amazon down on AI capex jump

At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.20 points, or 0.62%, to 49,212.43. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday (Feb 6) following a bruising sell-off in technology shares through the week, though optimism was tempered by Amazon’s drop after it became the latest Big Tech to ramp up spending on AI infrastructure.

At 09:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.20 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 49,212.43.

The S&P 500 gained 32.23 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 6,832.11, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 78.17 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 22,618.76. REUTERS