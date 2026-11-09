Wall Street set to open higher after last week’s AI rout; Nvidia down

Investors attempt to shake off last week’s tech fears and await more clarity on the controversy linked to the chipmaker’s CEO Jensen Huang

The gains kick off a pivotal week expected to offer some insight into whether the sell-off after the US midterms went too far or was warranted. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Wall Street’s main indices were poised to open higher on Monday (Nov 9), as investors attempted to shake off last week’s artificial intelligence anxieties while awaiting more clarity on the controversy surrounding Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

The gains kick off a pivotal week expected to offer some insight into whether the sell-off post the midterms last week went too far or was warranted. Analysts warned that several concerns were converging under the surface.

Shares of Nvidia, the second most valuable company in the world, fell 5 per cent pre-market after an internal investigation into whether CEO Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort raised questions about his future at the artificial intelligence chipmaker.

“This was just the cherry on top for investors looking to pull out of AI-linked stocks. It’s a very bad headline that’s affecting tech stocks,” said Nadia El Bilassy, senior market analyst at Equiti Group.

The focus on Nvidia may subside later this week “when we have more important things to discuss, like the inflation data”, she added.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its Consumer Price Index report for October on Tuesday.

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Fears of a December rate hike also persisted following October’s stronger-than-expected jobs data.

At 8.25 am ET, Dow E-minis rose 534 points, or 1.04 per cent, S&P 500 E-minis added 52.5 points, or 0.71 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis advanced 180.5 points, or 0.67 per cent.

Chips subside, markets await earnings

Shares of some chipmakers were muted pre-market, with Intel and Marvell Technology up 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, while Qualcomm fell 0.2 per cent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ended Friday with its biggest weekly loss since March 2025.

“The AI correction in equities could have much further to run,” wrote Thomas Mathews, head of markets for Asia Pacific at Capital Economics.

“One further risk would be any concrete sign that the hyperscalers were paring back capital expenditures,” he added.

Among the hyperscalers, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon were up between 2 and 3 per cent.

Investment giant KKR was up 0.9 per cent after its quarterly profit hit a record high. Constellation Energy, an energy firm with exposure to the AI boom, rose 1.7 per cent after its adjusted third-quarter profit surpassed expectations.

Of the 335 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported earnings as of Thursday, 82.4 per cent beat estimates, according to Tajinder Dhillon, head of earnings and equity research at LSEG Data and Analytics.

Berkshire Hathaway’s class B shares were 0.6 per cent lower after the conglomerate reported lower third-quarter profit. REUTERS