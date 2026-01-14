The Business Times

Wall Street slides at open as investors assess results from big banks

Summarise
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.7 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 49088.25.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.7 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 49088.25. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Wed, Jan 14, 2026 · 10:42 PM

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes fell at the open on Wednesday (Jan 14) as investors digested earnings from Bank of America and Citigroup, while retail sales and producer price data did little to alter expectations for interest-rate cuts later this year.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.7 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 49088.25.

    The S&P 500 fell 26.3 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6937.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.0 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 23563.916. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More