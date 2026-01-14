Wall Street slides at open as investors assess results from big banks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.7 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 49088.25. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes fell at the open on Wednesday (Jan 14) as investors digested earnings from Bank of America and Citigroup, while retail sales and producer price data did little to alter expectations for interest-rate cuts later this year.

The S&P 500 fell 26.3 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6937.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.0 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 23563.916. REUTERS