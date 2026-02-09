Wall Street slips as AI concerns linger, key economic data awaited

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.9 points, or 0.14%, to 50,047.79 at the open. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday after a week when AI disruption concerns caused technology stocks to tumble, while investors awaited crucial economic data for insight into the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.9 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 50,047.79 at the open.

The S&P 500 fell 15.0 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,917.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.0 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 22,952.24. REUTERS