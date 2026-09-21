Yuan hits fresh multi-year peak as China’s central bank eases curb ahead of Trump-Xi summit

The Chinese currency is at 6.6950 against the greenback, its strongest level since January 2023

The PBOC has strengthened its official midpoint for the yuan at a faster pace, narrowing its gap with market expectations after it hit its widest level since February. PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] China’s yuan strengthened to more than a 3.5-year high against the greenback on Monday (Sep 21) as the central bank softened its curb on currency appreciation ahead of the meeting this week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng concluded talks in New York on Sunday, laying the groundwork for Xi and Trump to consider at their summit from Wednesday to Friday.

The two sides are expected to discuss artificial intelligence, trade relations, supply chains and Middle East tensions, among other issues, although analysts expect no major policy breakthrough.

The yuan strengthened to a high of 6.6950 per US dollar, the strongest level since Jan 16, 2023. It finished the domestic session at 6.6955 per dollar, its strongest such close since Jun 30, 2022.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.6946 yuan per dollar, up about 0.03 per cent in Asian trade. Prior to the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.7487 per dollar, the strongest since Feb 3, 2023, but 536 pips weaker than a Reuters estimate.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2 per cent either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

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For nearly a year, the central bank has set its daily official yuan guidance at levels weaker than market expectations, a move traders and analysts have interpreted as an attempt to slow the currency’s appreciation.

However, the official midpoint has strengthened at a faster pace this month, narrowing its gap with market expectations after it hit its widest level since February, suggesting the PBOC has eased its resistance to yuan gains.

The fixing strength in the run-up to the summit is in line with recent history, creating greater room for offshore spot to strengthen further, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“The fact that the summit is occurring should help maintain a stable trading relationship... policymakers in China should continue to feel comfortable allowing sustained but gradual currency appreciation.”

Broader currency markets were largely muted as investors pondered the global interest-rate outlook after a wave of hikes from major central banks last week.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six major peers, was steady at 100.23 after gaining more than 1 per cent last week following a hawkish hike from the Federal Reserve.

OCBC said in a note that a stronger and relatively stable yuan will help create a more constructive backdrop for US-China negotiations and reduce the scope for renewed accusations of competitive depreciation, but investors should be cautious about interpreting the PBOC move as the beginning of a sustained yuan appreciation cycle.

“Given the wide US-China yield differential and still-soft domestic fundamentals, part of the recent appreciation may reflect policy-managed stability around the summit rather than a fundamental rerating of the renminbi.” REUTERS