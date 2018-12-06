Capital World enters into term sheet to raise funds from share issuance

CAPITAL World has entered into a term sheet with PRG Holdings, which will see Capital World raising gross proceeds of some S$9.28 million by issuing 265 million new ordinary shares.

PRG will subscribe for the shares at the issue price of S$0.035 per share. It will also have the option to further subscribe for up to 205 million new shares at S$0.035 per option share within three months from the completion from the first tranche; this works out to an additional S$7.18 million.The issue price of S$0.035 represents a 34 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.053 based on the trades done on shares in Capital World on Dec 5, the date on which the term sheet was signed.

Capital World said it will use the funds raised for the Capital City project and working capital, including repayment of existing loans and borrowings.

PRG is an investment holding company listed on Bursa Malaysia. It, together with its subsidiaries, are principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of webbings, yarn, furniture components, rubber strips and fabrics, healthcare, as well as property development and construction. PRG is "participating in the proposed subscription for its own investment purposes", said Capital World. Upon completion of the subscription (and assuming the option for more shares is exercised), PRG will have a stake of 26.3 per cent of the company's enlarged share capital.

Capital World has also agreed to pay a referral fee amounting to 5 per cent of the total gross proceeds to be raised from the proposed subscription to One World Corporation, a company incorporated in Hong Kong and in the business of providing marketing consultancy services. Its sole shareholder is Liu Xing Ping.

In addition, as referrer for the deal, One World will be granted options to subscribe for 50 million new shares at the exercise price of S$0.035 per share within two years from the date of completion of the proposed subscription. This represents 2.78 per cent of the enlarged share capital of Capital World. Assuming the referrer shares are exercised, the gross proceeds of S$1.75 million will be utilised for working capital purposes.