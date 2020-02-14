You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Capital World sinks into the red in Q2, proposes scheme of arrangement

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 8:47 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

HAVING assessed its ability to continue as a going concern, Capital World will be applying to the Singapore High Court to propose a scheme of arrangement to restructure its debt.

The Catalist-listed property developer said in a filing on Thursday night that this decision was made in view of its current net liability position.

As a result of a reclassification of RM92.5 million (S$31 million) mainly relating to an amount that was due to its main contractor, the group had a net current liability of about RM53.5 million as at Dec 31.

In its going-concern assessment, Capital World considered that "there is no visibility of cash flow" to repay its creditors within the next 12 months.

The group has also been unable to sell any units in Capital City Mall - its newly completed shopping centre in Johor Bahru - during the second quarter ended Dec 31, amid oversupply in Malaysia's property market.

SEE ALSO

Far East H-Trust posts 5% drop in Q4 DPS to 0.95 S cent

Moreover, efforts to raise further financing have been unsuccessful, in view of the current negative business environment, Capital World said.

It added that the fall in the company's share price makes it unlikely that a proposed share subscription by two private investors will take place.

Capital World first announced last July that it was looking to raise some S$18 million by issuing some 916 million new ordinary shares to the two investors, Yuan Zhiwei and Chng Chor Tong, at S$0.02 per share. The issue price represents a 13.04 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price of 2.3 Singapore cents, based on trades done on July 5, 2019.

On Friday before the market opened, Capital World requested for an immediate voluntary suspension of trading in its shares. The counter had closed at 0.5 Singapore cent on Thursday, up 0.1 Singapore cent, or 25 per cent.

For its second quarter ended Dec 31, Capital World sank into the red with a net loss of RM14.8 million, versus a net profit of RM14.9 million in the year-ago period. This translated to a loss per share of 0.81 sen for Q2, versus earnings per share of 1.13 sens previously, according to its results released on Thursday night.

Revenue plunged 98 per cent to RM986,000 from RM53.7 million a year ago, mainly due to the absence of new sales of property units in Capital City Mall during the quarter.

The group thus derived its revenue mainly from renting its investment properties, providing theme park services and selling marble products.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 08:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Far East H-Trust posts 5% drop in Q4 DPS to 0.95 S cent

FAR East Hospitality Trust's (Far East H-Trust) distribution per stapled security (DPS) fell by 5 per cent to 0.95...

Feb 14, 2020 08:26 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday amid lingering worries over the new coronavirus's ramifications on the...

Feb 14, 2020 08:20 AM
Government & Economy

China's coronavirus death toll nears 1,500 but new cases fall

[BEIJING] The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic rose to 1,483 on Friday but the number of new infections...

Feb 14, 2020 07:09 AM
Life & Culture

Antarctica registers record temperature of over 20 deg C

[SAO PAULO] Scientists in Antarctica have recorded a new record temperature of 20.75 deg C, breaking the barrier of...

Feb 14, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Pentagon shifts US$3.8b to Mexico border wall construction

[WASHINGTON] The US Defence Department is shifting another US$3.8 billion from procurement and other operations...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly