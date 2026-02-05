CapitaLand Ascendas Reit H2 DPU falls 2% to S$0.07528 

Revenue for the period rises 4.1% on the year to S$783.8 million

Office building MQX4 is a part of the Reit's portfolio. For the full year, Clar's revenue is up 1% at S$1.54 billion. PHOTO: CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Ascendas Reit (Clar) on Thursday (Feb 5) posted a 2 per cent drop in its distribution per unit (DPU) to S$0.07528 for the second half of the year ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$0.07681 for the year-ago period.

Distributable income for the half-year rose 2.7 per cent to S$347.2 million, compared with S$338 million a year earlier.

The distribution will be paid out on Mar 13.

Revenue rose 4.1 per cent year on year to S$783.8 million, from S$753 million. This was attributed mainly to new acquisitions in the US and Singapore, including a data centre and business space property acquired in August 2025.

The growth was partially offset by divestments completed during the period.

Net property income (NPI) for H2 FY2025 grew 4.3 per cent year on year to S$544.1 million, from S$521.5 million.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2025, DPU was 1.3 per cent lower at S$0.15005, compared with S$0.15205 in the previous year. This was attributed to an enlarged unit base following an equity fundraising exercise in June 2025.

Distributable income for FY2025 grew 1.4 per cent to S$678.3 million from S$668.8 million, while revenue increased 1 per cent to S$1.54 billion from S$1.52 billion. NPI rose 1.7 per cent to S$1.07 billion in FY2025 from S$1.05 billion previously.

Units of Clar ended at S$2.86, S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, before the release of the results.