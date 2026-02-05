CapitaLand Ascendas Reit looks to redevelop older business park and data centre assets, as H2 DPU falls 2% to S$0.07528 

The older business park assets are in Changi Business Park and International Business Park

5 Science Park Drive (above) was among Clar's new acquisitions in 2025. PHOTO: CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Ascendas Reit (Clar) on Thursday (Feb 5) posted a 2 per cent drop in its distribution per unit (DPU) to S$0.07528 for the second half of the year ended Dec 31, 2025, from S$0.07681 for the year-ago period.

Distributable income for the half-year rose 2.7 per cent to S$347.2 million, from S$338 million the year before.

At a results brifing on Thursday (Feb 5), William Tay, chief executive officer of Clar’s manager, said Clar is exploring redevelopment opportunities for its data centre at 5 Tampines Central 6.