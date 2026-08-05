CapitaLand Ascendas Reit posts 0.1% rise in H1 DPU to S$0.07482

Its distributable income is up 8.6% at S$359.4 million on acquisitions and existing properties’ performance

[SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Clar) on Wednesday (Aug 5) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.07482 for the first half ended June, up 0.1 per cent from S$0.07477 in the previous corresponding period.

The DPU includes an advance distribution of S$0.0375 for the period from Jan 1 to Apr 1, which was paid on Apr 30. The remaining S$0.03732 will be paid on Sep 8, after the record date on Aug 14.

Based on the closing price of S$2.49 a unit on Jun 30, Clar’s annualised distribution yield would be about 6 per cent, said the manager.