The Business Times
business-time-50

CapitaLand Ascendas Reit posts 0.1% rise in H1 DPU to S$0.07482

Its distributable income is up 8.6% at S$359.4 million on acquisitions and existing properties’ performance

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Wed, Aug 5, 2026 · 06:07 PM — Updated Wed, Aug 5, 2026 · 10:51 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Clar is divesting Kim Chuan Telecommunications Complex at a 32% premium to its independent market valuation.
    • Clar is divesting Kim Chuan Telecommunications Complex at a 32% premium to its independent market valuation. PHOTO: CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT

    [SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Clar) on Wednesday (Aug 5) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.07482 for the first half ended June, up 0.1 per cent from S$0.07477 in the previous corresponding period.

    The DPU includes an advance distribution of S$0.0375 for the period from Jan 1 to Apr 1, which was paid on Apr 30. The remaining S$0.03732 will be paid on Sep 8, after the record date on Aug 14.

    Based on the closing price of S$2.49 a unit on Jun 30, Clar’s annualised distribution yield would be about 6 per cent, said the manager.

    Capitaland Ascendas ReitFinancial resultsIndustrial propertySingapore industrial property

    TRENDING NOW

    Norris Road in Little India. An operator of unlicensed money remittance services for migrant workers was sentenced to jail recently.

    A ‘shadow bank’ hiding in Singapore’s Little India casts light on financial services gap

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    For H1 2026, Seatrium’s net profit jumped 158.3% year on year to S$372.9 million.

    Can Seatrium build on its robust H1 earnings? UOBKH and DBS analysts have divided views

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More