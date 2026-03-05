CapitaLand Ascott Trust to be replaced by SIA Engineering on STI reserve list

There are no changes to the blue-chip barometer’s 30 constituents

SIA Engineering, the engineering arm of national carrier Singapore Airlines, will join the STI reserve list on Mar 23. PHOTO: CHERYL ONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] There will be no changes to the 30 constituents of the Straits Times Index (STI) after the latest quarterly review, said index administrator FTSE Russell on Thursday (Mar 5).

However, SIA Engineering – the engineering arm of national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) – will replace CapitaLand Ascott Trust on the reserve list come Mar 23.

The STI reserve list is made up of the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the blue-chip barometer by market capitalisation. Stocks on the reserve list will replace any STI constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate action before the next review in June.

Units of CapitaLand Ascott Trust closed unchanged at S$0.93 on Thursday, before the news. Shares of SIA Engineering ended 0.9 per cent or S$0.03 lower at S$3.22; SIA rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.04 to S$6.68.

The other counters on the reserve list are infrastructure business trust NetLink NBN Trust , commercial real estate investment trusts (Reits) Suntec Reit and Keppel Reit , and supermarket operator Sheng Siong .

NetLink NBN Trust gained 1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.98 on Thursday. Suntec Reit advanced 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.36, and Keppel Reit was flat at S$0.935. Sheng Siong closed 1.9 per cent or S$0.05 lower at S$2.57.

FTSE Russell said the STI is “reviewed quarterly in accordance with the index ground rules and to facilitate the inclusion of eligible IPO (initial public offering) stocks”.