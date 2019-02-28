You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand closes real estate debt fund with 75% of capital raised

Credo I China fund is poised to be one of China's largest real estate debt funds
Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20190228_RMCAP28_3708896.jpg
Mr Lee says that CapitaLand's fund management business is an integral part of the company's strategy.

Singapore

CAPITALAND has announced the first closing of the group's first discretionary real estate debt fund, with a target capital raise of US$750 million.

The property developer has raised over 70 per cent of the capital, or US$556 million for the fund's first closing, with

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening