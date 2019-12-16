You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust issues 10b yen maiden green bond

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 1:52 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CapitaGreen-capland.jpg
CapitaGreen (above) is one of CCT's environmentally-friendly properties. Proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to fund green buildings in CCT's portfolio.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) on Monday issued 10 billion yen (S$123.7 million) in eight-year unsecured bonds, bearing a fixed coupon of 0.729 per cent per annum.

This is its first green bond, issued under a new sustainability financing framework set up by CCT's manager to allow the real estate investment trust (Reit) to secure funding from sustainability-centric investors and diversify its funding sources.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance green buildings in CCT's portfolio, said Kevin Chee, chief executive officer of the manager.

The yen-denominated bond proceeds have been swapped into some S$124.7 million at a fixed annual interest rate of 2.84 per cent, and will mature on Nov 16, 2027.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The green bonds are also part of CCT's S$2 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme which was established in 2007. They are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CCT's trustee.

SEE ALSO

Next steps to finance a green economy

CCT's sustainability financing framework facilitiates future issuances of sustainable debt to fund investments that meet environmental and social objectives, including select United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Seven of the Reit's eight Singapore properties have been certified Green Mark GoldPlus and above by the Republic's Building and Construction Authority. These environmentally-friendly buildings include Capital Tower, CapitaGreen and the upcoming CapitaSpring.

Units of CCT were down S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to S$1.96 as at 1.15pm, after the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

Winding-up application against Chinese Global Investors withdrawn

Yanlord no longer plans to maintain UE's listing in buyout offer

Citic Envirotech buyout offer 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Big Box operator TT Int's board seeks change of auditors

Oxley Holdings sells Dublin office development for 115m euros

New Temasek International chairman tipped to also helm Singtel board

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 10:50 PM
Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq open at record highs on China data, trade deal

THE S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Monday, helped by upbeat data from China and a cooling of...

Dec 16, 2019 10:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Winding-up application against Chinese Global Investors withdrawn

CATALIST-LISTED Chinese Global Investors Group, which was slapped with a winding-up application after its former...

Dec 16, 2019 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord no longer plans to maintain UE's listing in buyout offer

WITH its stake in United Engineers (UE) edging towards the critical 90 per cent mark, Chinese developer Yanlord Land...

Dec 16, 2019 09:58 PM
Transport

Car sector weakness saps industrial jobs in Germany

[FRANKFURT] The number of people working in German manufacturing firms fell for the first time in nine years in...

Dec 16, 2019 09:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech buyout offer 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

THE buyout bid for mainboard-listed Citic Envirotech has been deemed fair and reasonable by the deal's independent...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly