You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust to pay clean-up distribution of 2.56 S cents on Nov 19

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 10:26 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

FOR the July 1, 2020 to Oct 20, 2020 period, CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) will pay a clean-up distribution of 2.56 Singapore cents per unit.

This comprises two cents for July 1 to Sept 30 this year and 0.56 cent for Oct 1 to 20.

The clean-up distribution will be paid on Nov 19, said CCT's manager in a bourse filing on Friday morning.

Unitholders must complete and return the applicable form by 5pm on Nov 2 in order to receive gross income distribution or income distribution net of 10 per cent tax, as the case may be.

CCT will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange on Nov 3. Its merger with CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) had become effective and binding last week.

Meanwhile, CMT will be renamed CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on Nov 3, and continue to trade under its existing stock code C38U.

CMT units were trading at S$1.74 as at 10.07am on Friday, down S$0.02 or 1.1 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 07:09 PM
Transport

Qatar to prosecute those behind invasive airport searches

[DOHA] Qatar said on Friday that those responsible for the invasive gynaecological searches of women passengers at...

Oct 30, 2020 07:04 PM
Technology

Marriott fined £18.4m for failing to secure customer data

[LONDON] Britain's data watchdog said on Friday it has fined Marriott International £18.4 million (S$32.5 million)...

Oct 30, 2020 06:59 PM
Transport

Honeywell profit falls 53% as aerospace unit sales slump

[BENGALURU] Honeywell International on Friday reported a 53 per cent fall in quarterly profit as a pandemic-driven...

Oct 30, 2020 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

MNACT acquires 50% stake in Seoul office building

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Pinnacle Gangnam for a price tag...

Oct 30, 2020 06:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

MAINBOARD-listed agri-business group Wilmar International posted a 20 per cent rise in net profit for the third...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

MAS bans two former UOB, OCBC employees for fraud, dishonest conduct

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Nanofilm, Sheng Siong, ESR-Reit, Japfa, ART

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for