CapitaLand Commercial Trust to pay clean-up distribution of 2.56 S cents on Nov 19

FOR the July 1, 2020 to Oct 20, 2020 period, CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) will pay a clean-up distribution of 2.56 Singapore cents per unit.

This comprises two cents for July 1 to Sept 30 this year and 0.56 cent for Oct 1 to 20.

The clean-up distribution will be paid on Nov 19, said CCT's manager in a bourse filing on Friday morning.

Unitholders must complete and return the applicable form by 5pm on Nov 2 in order to receive gross income distribution or income distribution net of 10 per cent tax, as the case may be.

CCT will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange on Nov 3. Its merger with CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) had become effective and binding last week.

Meanwhile, CMT will be renamed CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust on Nov 3, and continue to trade under its existing stock code C38U.

CMT units were trading at S$1.74 as at 10.07am on Friday, down S$0.02 or 1.1 per cent.