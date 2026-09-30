The Business Times
business-time-50

CapitaLand India Trust appoints new non-executive independent director

The board now comprises nine directors, seven of whom are non-executive independent

Summarise
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 06:42 PM
    • Pallavi Gopinath Aney is a partner at Allen Overy Shearman Sterling.
    • Pallavi Gopinath Aney is a partner at Allen Overy Shearman Sterling. PHOTO: A&O SHEARMAN

    [SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) on Wednesday (Sep 30) said it has appointed Pallavi Gopinath Aney as a non-executive independent director.

    Aney is a partner at international law firm Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, and was previously a partner at Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow.

    The board appointed her after considering her qualifications and experience, alongside the existing board composition. She was also named a member of the audit and risk committee.

    Separately, non-executive independent director Vishnu Shahaney was appointed a member of the investment committee.

    Following Aney’s designation, the board comprises nine directors, seven of whom are non-executive independent.

    Units of Clint closed 1.1 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$0.92 on Wednesday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    CDL plans to divest S$6 billion of assets and invest S$5 billion over FY2027 to FY2029.

    Brokers maintain ‘buy’ on CDL despite investor reservations over strategic review

    Ang’s San Miguel holds nearly 25% of Luzon’s installed capacity and Lopez’s First Gen accounts for 12%.

    Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector

    Tuas Road Viaduct’s phase two will extend the viaduct at its western and eastern ends, and will link Pioneer Road, Tuas South and Tuas Port.

    Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More