CapitaLand India Trust appoints new non-executive independent director
The board now comprises nine directors, seven of whom are non-executive independent
- Pallavi Gopinath Aney is a partner at Allen Overy Shearman Sterling. PHOTO: A&O SHEARMAN
[SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) on Wednesday (Sep 30) said it has appointed Pallavi Gopinath Aney as a non-executive independent director.
Aney is a partner at international law firm Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, and was previously a partner at Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow.
The board appointed her after considering her qualifications and experience, alongside the existing board composition. She was also named a member of the audit and risk committee.
Separately, non-executive independent director Vishnu Shahaney was appointed a member of the investment committee.
Following Aney’s designation, the board comprises nine directors, seven of whom are non-executive independent.
Units of Clint closed 1.1 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$0.92 on Wednesday.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.
TRENDING NOW
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose
Brokers maintain ‘buy’ on CDL despite investor reservations over strategic review
Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector
Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts