CapitaLand India Trust appoints new non-executive independent director

The board now comprises nine directors, seven of whom are non-executive independent

[SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) on Wednesday (Sep 30) said it has appointed Pallavi Gopinath Aney as a non-executive independent director.

Aney is a partner at international law firm Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, and was previously a partner at Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow.

The board appointed her after considering her qualifications and experience, alongside the existing board composition. She was also named a member of the audit and risk committee.

Separately, non-executive independent director Vishnu Shahaney was appointed a member of the investment committee.

Following Aney’s designation, the board comprises nine directors, seven of whom are non-executive independent.

Units of Clint closed 1.1 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$0.92 on Wednesday.