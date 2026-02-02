CapitaLand India Trust H2 DPU rises 22% to S$0.039

Net property income is 9% higher at S$111.3 million

Total property income for the six months rose by 2% on the year to S$145.1 million, from S$141.8 million previously. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) recorded a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.039 for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, up 22 per cent from S$0.032 in the year-ago period.

This brought its full-year DPU for FY2025 to S$0.0787, 15 per cent higher than S$0.0684 in FY2024, the trustee-manager said on Monday (Feb 2).

For the half year, the trust’s income available for distribution rose 25 per cent to S$59.3 million, from S$47.4 million in H2 FY2024. For FY2025, the amount increased 17 per cent to S$118.9 million from S$101.5 million.

The H2 results were driven by improved operating performance and income contributions from newly completed developments, as well as prior acquisitions and higher interest income from its six forward purchases that are under development, the trustee-manager said.

Clint’s six forward purchase assets under development totalled 7.3 million square feet as at Dec 31, 2025. Interest-bearing long-term receivables deployed into these projects grew by 25.3 per cent year on year to S$381.6 million, and were a “key contributor” to the higher interest income for FY2025.

“The forward purchase programme remains a key growth engine for Clint, providing consistent interest income and a visible pipeline of quality assets for future portfolio expansion,” the trustee-manager said.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

In tandem, its income to be distributed for H2 rose 25 per cent to S$53.3 million from S$42.6 million, bringing the full-year figure to S$107 million. This was a 17 per cent year-on-year increase from S$91.3 million.

Total property income for H2 rose by 2 per cent on the year to S$145.1 million, from S$141.8 million previously. For the full year, its total property income stood at S$294.4 million, a 6 per cent increase from S$277.9 million.

Total property expenses were down 15 per cent at S$33.8 million for H2. They fell 4 per cent to S$69.5 million for the full year.

The trust’s H2 net property income (NPI) rose by 9 per cent to S$111.3 million from S$102.1 million. NPI for FY2025 increased 9 per cent to S$224.9 million from S$205.6 million.

Clint’s gearing stood at 39.6 per cent as at Dec 31, 2025, with a debt headroom of S$967 million. Of its total borrowings, 72.6 per cent are on fixed interest rates.

Its committed portfolio occupancy stood at 91 per cent as at end-December 2025, while its assets under management came in at S$3.8 billion.

The distribution will be paid on Mar 19, with a record date of Feb 13.

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, chief executive officer of the trustee-manager, noted that Clint will continue to strengthen its portfolio and balance sheet moving forward. It will do so by improving efficiencies, pursuing forward purchases and developments and recycling capital through strategic divestments.

Units of the trust closed flat on Friday at S$1.24.