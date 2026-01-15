CapitaLand India Trust wins second hyperscaler agreement for data-centre development

The facility has a gross power capacity of 55 MW and is set to be completed by Q4 2026

[SINGAPORE] The trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) on Thursday (Jan 15) announced that it has secured its second long-term agreement with a global hyperscaler for Tower 2 of CapitaLand DC Navi Mumbai in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, India.

The facility has a planned IT load of 37 megawatts (MW) and gross power capacity of 55 MW.

“It is one of the largest single-tower implementations of liquid cooling in the region and has one of the best design power usage effectiveness achieved for a single data-centre tower,” said the trustee-manager.

It added that the tower is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026, and will be progressively handed over to the tenant in the first half of 2027.

This deal comes on the back of the trust having pre-leased 53 per cent of the total gross power capacity across its three data centres under development in Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

In January 2025, Clint inked its first long-term agreement with a global hyperscaler for one of its data centres in development.

Clint’s portfolio includes eight IT business parks, three industrial facilities, one logistics park and four data-centre developments in India, with a total completed floor area of 21.7 million square feet in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

Units of Clint ended Thursday 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.23, before the news.