CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust sells S$250m of 2.15% notes

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 8:13 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

A SUBSIDIARY of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) has issued S$250 million of 12-year notes with a 2.15 per cent coupon rate.

Its wholly-owned unit CMT MTN issued the notes, which will mature on Dec 7, 2032, to institutional and/or sophisticated investors.

The notes come under the real estate investment trust's (Reit) S$7 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme. They are guaranteed by CICT trustee HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore), said the Reit's manager in a bourse filing on Monday evening.

Proceeds from the deal will be used by the CICT group to refinance its existing borrowings; finance investments; on-lend to any trust, fund or entity in which the Reit has an interest; finance asset enhancement works; and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The notes will be listed and quoted on the Singapore Exchange on or about Tuesday.

CICT units rose S$0.02 or 1 per cent to finish trading on Monday at S$2.00, before the announcement was made.

