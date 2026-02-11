CapitaLand Investment sinks into the red with S$142 million H2 net loss amid lower portfolio gains

Half-year operating profit up 30% at S$279 million

The board has proposed a tax-exempt ordinary dividend of S$0.12 per share for FY2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Asset manager CapitaLand Investment (CLI) sank into the red with a net loss of S$142 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, reversing from a net profit of S$148 million in the previous corresponding period.

However, its H2 operating profit, which refers to profit from business operations excluding portfolio gains, revaluations and impairments, rose 30 per cent to S$279 million, from S$214 million in the year-ago period.

Its full-year earnings stood at S$145 million, 70 per cent down from S$479 million previously. This was mainly due to lower portfolio gains and higher revaluation losses on the group’s China portfolio, reflecting continued market softness, said the asset manager on Wednesday (Feb 11).

Meanwhile, full-year operating profit grew 6 per cent on the year to S$539 million from S$510 million.

For the six months, CLI posted a loss per share of S$0.028 compared with an earnings per share (EPS) of S$0.03 in H2 FY2024. Full-year EPS stood at S$0.029, 69 per cent down from S$0.095 previously.

Group chief executive officer of CLI Lee Chee Koon said that the company intends to remain focused on scaling into an asset-light investment manager with a recurring fee-led model in 2026.

“We will sharpen our portfolio through accelerating divestments and redeployment, balancing pace and pricing to enhance earnings quality and resilience,” he said.

Revenue for the half year stood at around S$1.1 billion, down 25 per cent from S$1.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Its revenue for FY2025 stood at S$2.1 billion, 24 per cent lower than the S$2.8 billion in FY2024. This was amid higher fee-related revenue earnings, which was offset by lower contributions from the real estate investment business after divestments.

The board has proposed a tax-exempt ordinary dividend of S$0.12 per share for FY2025, subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. This translates to a payout of around S$599 million based on the number of issued shares as at Dec 31, 2025.

Shares of CLI ended Tuesday 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$3.17.