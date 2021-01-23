You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand issues profit warning, expects full-year loss

Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

Singapore

CAPITALAND announced in its profit guidance on Friday that it is expecting to report a loss for the full year ended Dec 31, 2020 as a result of the impact from revaluations and impairments.

Based on indicative values, the company's share of fair value losses is expected to be in the range of S$1.55-1.65 billion, compared with the gain of S$674.8 million a year ago. This fair value loss represents about 4.7 per cent of the group's investment properties portfolio value.

It is also expecting to recognise higher impairment losses in the range of S$800-900 million in FY2020 versus S$31.6 million in the previous year. The group is in the process of finalising valuations on its portfolio of properties as well as impairment assessments of its investments as at Dec 31, 2020.

"The fair value and impairment losses are non-cash in nature, and principally stemmed from the extraordinary events relating to the Covid-19 pandemic that materially affected the CapitaLand group's business during FY 2020," the group said in its bourse filing.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It added that the group's operating and financial performance continues to recover, improving in the second half of 2020 as compared with the first half.

In its full-year profit guidance, the group also said that it expects operating profit after tax and minority interests (Patmi) to shrink by about 20-30 per cent from the S$1.06 billion recorded a year ago.

Cash Patmi, comprising operating Patmi and portfolio gains is expected to fall by 35-45 per cent from the S$1.49 billion achieved in FY2019.

Notwithstanding the expected full-year loss, CapitaLand's overall business and financial position remains resilient, it said.

The company expects to deliver healthy cash Patmi for FY2020, which will continue to support the company's dividend policy, it added.

CapitaLand will be releasing its FY2020 financial results before the start of trading on Feb 24.

Shares of CapitaLand ended Friday at S$3.40, down S$0.05 or 1.5 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SGX H1 net profit up 12.4% on higher revenue

Fu Yu founders 'deliberated at length' before sale of shares

Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

Analysts raise target price on CICT on recovery expectations

Hong Kong Life Insurance owners revive sale after failed deal

Sabana's manager wants to leave failed merger behind; will work on improving portfolio and performance

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 11:24 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks decline as Intel, IMB tumble

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks pulled back from records Friday following disappointing earnings reports from IBM and...

Jan 22, 2021 11:15 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Jan 22, 2021 10:50 PM
Technology

Developer complains to EU over Apple, Google app rules after Covid game rejected

[BRUSSELS] A German app developer has filed a complaint with European Union antitrust authorities against Google and...

Jan 22, 2021 10:23 PM
Government & Economy

Sri Lanka to probe war crime allegations

COLOMBO] Sri Lanka will conduct an investigation into allegations its troops committed war crimes during a conflict...

Jan 22, 2021 10:09 PM
Real Estate

Retail rents fell 14.7% in 2020; market will remain challenging, say analysts

SUBSCRIBERS

THE decline in retail rents gathered pace in the fourth quarter, taking the full-year drop in the Urban...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

CapitaLand issues profit warning, expects full-year loss

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for