CapitaLand Malaysia Trust Q2 DPU up 9.3% to 1.29 sen on positive rental reversions

Its revenue rises 6.3% on the year to RM123.1 million

The industrial properties in Senai Airport City. CapitaLand Malaysia Trust’s Q2 net property income grew 12.5% year on year to RM77.4 million. ILLUSTRATION: CAPITALAND MALAYSIA TRUST

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.29 Malaysian sen for the second quarter ended Jun 30, 2026, up 9.3 per cent from the corresponding year-ago period.

This came from positive rental reversions and income contribution from industrial and logistics assets acquired in 2025, its manager said in a bourse filing on Monday (Jul 27).

Its revenue in Q2 grew 6.3 per cent to RM123.1 million (US$30.1 million), from RM115.7 million a year ago.

Net property income (NPI) rose 12.5 per cent to RM77.4 million, from RM68.7 million.

Distributable income came in at RM43.4 million, having grown 25.6 per cent year on year from RM34.6 million.

As CLMT’s DPU is paid out half-yearly, unitholders will receive 2.65 sen per unit by September, for the period from Jan 1 to Jun 30, 2026.

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H1 DPU was up 7.7 per cent from 2.46 sen in the corresponding year-ago period. Distributable income rose 24.1 per cent to RM89.2 million, from RM71.9 million in H1 2025.

Gross revenue was up 6.1 per cent to RM250.4 million, from RM236.1 million; NPI gained 13.6 per cent to RM157.8 million, from RM138.8 million.

The higher NPI for the half-year came mainly on the back of stronger performance by CLMT’s existing properties and income, following its 2025 acquisitions of Synergy Logistics Hub in Selangor, as well as Senai Airport City Facilities and Iskandar Puteri Facilities in Johor, the manager said.

Overall portfolio occupancy stood at 94.4 per cent. CLMT’s retail portfolio drew a positive rental reversion of 11.6 per cent for H1.

Yong Su-Lin, chief executive of its manager, said that CLMT intends to cater to evolving shopper preferences by “strengthening a well-curated tenant mix with the expansion of lifestyle, grocery, and food and beverage offerings at selected malls”.

“These initiatives refresh the retail experience for shoppers and are expected to drive higher footfall and improve tenant sales,” she said.

Units of CLMT, which is listed on Bursa Malaysia, closed unchanged at 61 sen on Monday, before the bourse filing.