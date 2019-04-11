CapitaLand Mall Trust names Teo Swee Lian as new chairman

THE manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust on Thursday announced board changes, including new chairman Teo Swee Lian, who has spent more than 27 years with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Ms Teo is currently a non-executive independent director of Singtel and AIA Group, listed on the Singapore and Hong Kong stock exchanges, respectively.

She replaces Richard Rokmat Magnus, who will also cease to be chairman of the Corporate Disclosure Committee. The latter position will also be assumed by Ms Teo.

These changes take effect from Apr 12, 2019.

Meanwhile, the investment committee will also be done away with, and the board of directors will be in charge of reviewing and approving proposals on major acquisitions and divestments of the trust, it said.