You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust Q2 DPU up 3.9% to 2.92 S cents

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 8:44 AM
UPDATED Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 10:41 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Photo 1_Funan.jpg
Capitaland Mall Trust (CMT) is raising its second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) by 3.9 per cent to 2.92 Singapore cents, from 2.81 cents a year ago, the trust manager said on Tuesday before the market opened.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

CAPITALAND Mall Trust (CMT) is raising its second-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) by 3.9 per cent to 2.92 Singapore cents, from 2.81 cents a year ago, the trust manager said on Tuesday before the market opened.

For the three months ended June 30, net property income grew 10.2 per cent to S$133.2 million, from S$120.8 million a year ago. Gross revenue, meanwhile, was up 10.6 per cent to S$189.5 million, from S$171.4 million a year ago.

The improvement in gross revenue was mainly due to the completion of CMT’s acquisition of the remaining 70 per cent interest in Westgate shopping mall on Nov 1, 2018 which contributed S$18.4 million in gross revenue, along with Funan mall’s reopening after a three-year redevelopment which contributed S$900,000.

The increase was partially offset by lower gross revenue from Sembawang Shopping Centre, which was divested in June 2018, the manager said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As at end June, the Reit’s (real estate investment trust) portfolio occupancy rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

The Reit’s aggregate leverage stood at 34.2 per cent, compared with 31.5 per cent a year ago. Its average cost of debt was 3.2 per cent, compared with 3.1 per cent a year ago.

Tony Tan, chief executive of the Reit’s manager, said the contributions from Westgate and Funan are expected to "anchor CMT’s steady financial performance" as the trust starts its rejuvenation of Lot One Shoppers’ Mall in the third quarter.

For the first half of the year ended June 30, DPU was up 3.8 per cent to 5.8 Singapore cents, from 5.59 cents a year ago.

Net property income rose 10.9 per cent to S$273.3 million, from S$246.4 million a year ago.

Mr Tan added that CMT "remains cautious" in its outlook. He added: "Competition for the consumer wallet is expected to stay keen with the progressive opening of new malls, although the supply of new retail space is projected to taper off from 2020. As a proactive Reit manager, we will continue to review our portfolio for possibilities to create value through acquisition and development opportunities."

CMT units closed at S$2.60 on Monday, down four Singapore cents or 1.52 per cent.

Citi analysts Brandon Lee and Goh Si Xian said CMT’s second-quarter performance reflects a mixed retail climate, where "positive reversions and higher traffic" imply Jewel Changi Airport’s impact has not been as negative as expected.

"But higher operating expenses and weaker sales suggest competition for tenants remains high. CMT remains one of our top S-Reit picks," they added.

Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral requests trading halt pending an announcement

Nico Steel says able to meet S$40m market cap to exit watch list in 'reasonable time'

Singapore Kitchen Equipment loses appeal for Hong Kong dual-listing

P5 Capital calls for trading halt pending announcement

IHH Healthcare set for next chapter under new CEO

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190723_AGIHH_3842127.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare set for next chapter under new CEO

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

Jul 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, FCOT, ESR-Reit, Datapulse, Trendlines, Nico Steel

BP_Oei Hong Leong_230719_37.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running Vancouver property case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly