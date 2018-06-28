CapitaLand Retail China Trust issues S$130m, 3.25% four-year bond

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) is issuing a S$130 million bond that will mature on July 4, 2022.

The coupons to be paid on a semi-annual basis will be at 3.25 per cent, 97.7 basis points above the four-year Swap Offer Rate, said DBS Bank, the sole lead manager and bookrunner.

Each bond bears a face value of S$250,000.

CRCT will be using the proceeds to refinance the existing borrowings and general working capital purposes, DBS added.