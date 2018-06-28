You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust issues S$130m, 3.25% four-year bond

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 10:27 AM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) is issuing a S$130 million bond that will mature on July 4, 2022.

The coupons to be paid on a semi-annual basis will be at 3.25 per cent, 97.7 basis points above the four-year Swap Offer Rate, said DBS Bank, the sole lead manager and bookrunner.

Each bond bears a face value of S$250,000.

CRCT will be using the proceeds to refinance the existing borrowings and general working capital purposes, DBS added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Jun 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO assisting in 'certain investigations' in Taiwan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening